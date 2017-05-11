What you can buy for $250,000 on and off Long Island
If you have $250,000 for a new home, what kind of house or property can you get on Long Island? How far does your money go on Long Island in comparison to Queens, Brooklyn and North Carolina?
Want to see what other homes you can get for different price-points? Check out our What You Can Buy series for $1 million, $500,000 and $375,000 -- the average median price for a home on Long Island in 2014.
(Disclaimer: Homes were available for purchase as of publication)
Yaphank(Credit: Globalized Realty Group)
What: Ranch-style house
How much: $250,000
Lot size: 0.35 acres
Taxes: $6,110
This ranch in Yaphank has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage and a finished basement. The house sits on 0.35 acres.
To see more about the ranch in Yaphank, click here.
Medford(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
What: Cape-style house
How much: $245,000 to $275,000
Lot size: 0.28 acres
Taxes: $9,677
This cape-style house in Medford has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an enclosed porch and walk-in attic. The house sits on 0.28 acres.
To read more about this cape-style house in Medford, click here.
Centereach(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
What: Ranch in Centereach
How much: $249,000 to $278,888
Lot size: 0.22 acres
Taxes: $7,086
This ranch-style house in Centereach has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a rebuilt chimney, fresh coat of paint inside and a finished basement. It sits on 0.22 acres.
To read more about the ranch-style house in Centereach, click here.
Lindenhurst(Credit: Coldwell Banker Estates)
What: Colonial in Lindenhurst
How much: $250,000
Lot size: 5,000 square feet
Taxes: $4,515
This Colonial in Lindenhurst has three bedrooms, one bathroom, an eat-in kitchen and a backyard with a shed.
To read more about the Lindenhurst Colonial, click here.
Mount Sinai(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
What: Ranch-style house in Mount Sinai
How much: $250,000 to $299,875
Lot size: 15,246 square feet
Taxes: $9,008
This Mount Sinai ranch has four bedrooms, one bathroom, a detached garage and unfinished attic.
Middle Island(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
What: Ranch in Middle Island
How much: $239,900 to $279,989
Lot size: 14,810 square feet
Taxes: $8,634
This Middle Island home with three bedrooms and one bathroom has an attic, eat-in kitchen, fireplace and two-car garage.
Hempstead(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
What: Cape-style home in Hempstead
How much: $240,000
Size: 1,040 square feet
Price per square foot: $231
Taxes: $12,642
This Hempstead home with three bedrooms and one bathroom features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, updated roof and one-car garage.
West Babylon(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
What: Duplex-style house in West Babylon
How much: $239,000 to $269,000
Lot size: 6,000 square feet
Taxes: $12,409
This West Babylon duplex has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens for a separate apartment to rent, and a full basement.
Queens(Credit: Century 21)
What: Home in Jamaica, Queens
How much: $250,000
Size: 1,560 square feet
Price per square foot: $160
Taxes: $2,365
This Jamaica home has two bedrooms and one bathroom, an unfinished basement and a dining room. To view the listing, click here.
Brooklyn(Credit: REMAX Metro)
What: Co-op in Brooklyn
How much: $249,900
Size: 600 square feet
Price per square foot: $416
Taxes: $3,192
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Brooklyn comes with a washer and dryer inside the unit, a terrace and new carpeting.
North Carolina(Credit: Coldwell Banker)
What: Single-family home in Durham, N.C.
How much: $250,000
Size: 2,900 square feet
Price per square foot: $86
Taxes: $3,353
This Durham house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one half-bathroom, stainless steel appliances, an attic and attached two-car garage, security system and backyard patio.
North Carolina(Credit: Asheville Realty Group)
What: Single-family home in Arden, N.C.
How much: $240,000
Size: 1,650 square feet
Price per square foot: $145
Taxes: $1,099
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom North Carolina home features a deck, fireplace, pool and garage.
