    What you can buy for $250,000 on and off Long Island

    Updated
    By   phil.nobile@newsday.com

    If you have $250,000 for a new home, what kind of house or property can you get on Long Island? How far does your money go on Long Island in comparison to Queens, Brooklyn and North Carolina?

    Want to see what other homes you can get for different price-points? Check out our What You Can Buy series for $1 million, $500,000 and $375,000 -- the average median price for a home on Long Island in 2014.

    (Disclaimer: Homes were available for purchase as of publication)

    Yaphank

    Yaphank
    (Credit: Globalized Realty Group)

    What: Ranch-style house
    How much: $250,000
    Lot size: 0.35 acres
    Taxes: $6,110

    This ranch in Yaphank has four bedrooms, two
    (Credit: Globalized Realty Group)

    This ranch in Yaphank has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage and a finished basement. The house sits on 0.35 acres.

    To see more about the ranch in Yaphank,
    (Credit: Globalized Realty Group)

    To see more about the ranch in Yaphank, click here.

    Medford

    Medford
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    What: Cape-style house
    How much: $245,000 to $275,000
    Lot size: 0.28 acres
    Taxes: $9,677

    This cape-style house in Medford has four bedrooms,
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This cape-style house in Medford has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an enclosed porch and walk-in attic. The house sits on 0.28 acres.

    To read more about this cape-style house in
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    To read more about this cape-style house in Medford, click here.

    Centereach

    Centereach
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    What: Ranch in Centereach
    How much: $249,000 to $278,888
    Lot size: 0.22 acres
    Taxes: $7,086

    This ranch-style house in Centereach has three bedrooms,
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This ranch-style house in Centereach has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a rebuilt chimney, fresh coat of paint inside and a finished basement. It sits on 0.22 acres.

    To read more about the ranch-style house in
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    To read more about the ranch-style house in Centereach, click here.

    Lindenhurst

    Lindenhurst
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Estates)

    What: Colonial in Lindenhurst
    How much: $250,000
    Lot size: 5,000 square feet
    Taxes: $4,515

    This Colonial in Lindenhurst has three bedrooms, one
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Estates)

    This Colonial in Lindenhurst has three bedrooms, one bathroom, an eat-in kitchen and a backyard with a shed.

    To read more about the Lindenhurst Colonial, click
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Estates)

    To read more about the Lindenhurst Colonial, click here.

    Mount Sinai

    Mount Sinai
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    What: Ranch-style house in Mount Sinai
    How much: $250,000 to $299,875
    Lot size: 15,246 square feet
    Taxes: $9,008

    This Mount Sinai ranch has four bedrooms, one
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This Mount Sinai ranch has four bedrooms, one bathroom, a detached garage and unfinished attic.

    Middle Island

    Middle Island
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    What: Ranch in Middle Island
    How much: $239,900 to $279,989
    Lot size: 14,810 square feet
    Taxes: $8,634

    This Middle Island home with three bedrooms and
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This Middle Island home with three bedrooms and one bathroom has an attic, eat-in kitchen, fireplace and two-car garage.

    Hempstead

    Hempstead
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    What: Cape-style home in Hempstead
    How much: $240,000
    Size: 1,040 square feet
    Price per square foot: $231
    Taxes: $12,642

    This Hempstead home with three bedrooms and one
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    This Hempstead home with three bedrooms and one bathroom features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, updated roof and one-car garage.

    West Babylon

    West Babylon
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    What: Duplex-style house in West Babylon
    How much: $239,000 to $269,000
    Lot size: 6,000 square feet
    Taxes: $12,409

    This West Babylon duplex has five bedrooms, two
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    This West Babylon duplex has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens for a separate apartment to rent, and a full basement.

    Queens

    Queens
    (Credit: Century 21)

    What: Home in Jamaica, Queens
    How much: $250,000
    Size: 1,560 square feet
    Price per square foot: $160
    Taxes: $2,365

    This Jamaica home has two bedrooms and one bathroom, an unfinished basement and a dining room. To view the listing, click here.

    Brooklyn

    Brooklyn
    (Credit: REMAX Metro)

    What: Co-op in Brooklyn
    How much: $249,900
    Size: 600 square feet
    Price per square foot: $416
    Taxes: $3,192

    This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Brooklyn comes with
    (Credit: REMAX Metro)

    This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Brooklyn comes with a washer and dryer inside the unit, a terrace and new carpeting.

    North Carolina

    North Carolina
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker)

    What: Single-family home in Durham, N.C.
    How much: $250,000
    Size: 2,900 square feet
    Price per square foot: $86
    Taxes: $3,353

    This Durham house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms,
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker)

    This Durham house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one half-bathroom, stainless steel appliances, an attic and attached two-car garage, security system and backyard patio.

    North Carolina

    North Carolina
    (Credit: Asheville Realty Group)

    What: Single-family home in Arden, N.C.
    How much: $240,000
    Size: 1,650 square feet
    Price per square foot: $145
    Taxes: $1,099

    The four-bedroom, three-bathroom North Carolina home features a
    (Credit: Asheville Realty Group)

    The four-bedroom, three-bathroom North Carolina home features a deck, fireplace, pool and garage.

