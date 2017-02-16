Latin pop singer Marc Anthony lowered the asking price of his Brookville compound again, this time by almost $900,000.
The gated 8.5-acre property is now listed for $5.995 million, down from a high of $12 million when it first came on the market in 2015 with another real estate firm.
Anthony lived at the brick home with Jennifer Lopez when the power couple was married and later had twins.
The main house is 10,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a recording studio, home theater and solarium. There is a second, smaller house as well as a pool, pool house, barn and tennis court.
Annual property taxes are $125,869.
The estate is listed with Andrea Attanasio and Teresa Angelino of LI Homes of Distinction.
Watch Newsday home editor Valerie Kellogg’s tour of the house for News 12 here: nwsdy.li/marcanthony
