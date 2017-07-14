Marc Anthony’s Brookville compound, which was first placed on the market in 2015, went into contract on Thursday, the home’s listing agent says.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The agent declined to disclose the sale price of the 8.5-acre property, where the Latin pop star once lived with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. The home, which had first listed with another real estate agency in 2015 for $12 million, was on the market for $5.995. The gated home was put back on the market in November 2015 for $9 million before Anthony cut the price by just over $2 million in July 2016. The price was slashed again in February by $900,000.

“It’s bittersweet for [Anthony] because he loved the house dearly but he no longer had use for it,” says Andrea Attanasio of Long Island Homes of Distinction, the co-listing agent with Teresa Angelino.

The 10,000-square-foot house, with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, includes a recording studio and home theater. The property — with taxes of $125,869 — also boasts two guesthouses and a pool.

Attanasio, who says the home was not purchased by a celebrity, expects a smooth closing in the near future.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We had many bids on the house, and it went to the best bid with the best terms,” she says. “The buyers are very happy they’re getting a beautiful property at a great price.”