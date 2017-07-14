Marc Anthony’s Brookville compound, which was first placed on the market in 2015, went into contract on Thursday, the home’s listing agent says.
The agent declined to disclose the sale price of the 8.5-acre property, where the Latin pop star once lived with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. The home, which had first listed with another real estate agency in 2015 for $12 million, was on the market for $5.995. The gated home was put back on the market in November 2015 for $9 million before Anthony cut the price by just over $2 million in July 2016. The price was slashed again in February by $900,000.
“It’s bittersweet for [Anthony] because he loved the house dearly but he no longer had use for it,” says Andrea Attanasio of Long Island Homes of Distinction, the co-listing agent with Teresa Angelino.
The 10,000-square-foot house, with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, includes a recording studio and home theater. The property — with taxes of $125,869 — also boasts two guesthouses and a pool.
Attanasio, who says the home was not purchased by a celebrity, expects a smooth closing in the near future.
“We had many bids on the house, and it went to the best bid with the best terms,” she says. “The buyers are very happy they’re getting a beautiful property at a great price.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.