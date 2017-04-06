Grammy Award-winner Mark Ronson, whose hits include his own single, “Uptown Funk,” and hit songs and albums for singers Adele and Amy Winehouse, has sold his Amagansett beach house, says the listing agent for the property.
The 1,400-square-foot, wood-covered Contemporary a block from the ocean had been listed for $1.45 million and sold for the asking price. On a 0.17-acre lot, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has ocean views from a deck, along with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and an outdoor shower.
“There were many interested parties,” says Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the property. “It is the quintessential beach cottage.”
Comments
