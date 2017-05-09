There’s a bridge over tranquil waters at this five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath Melville Contemporary-style home now listed for $1.255 million.

That bridge spans a portion of a free-form, heated in-ground pool and connects opposite sides of a crab orchard stone patio in the backyard.

“It’s a little piece of heaven back there,” says listing agent Elyse Mayer, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The open floor plan includes a double-height foyer with a skylight, Mayer says. Off the foyer to the left, the living room has three more skylights and is open to a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace. Tile and wood floors are found throughout much of the home.

There is a formal dining room with a wall of windows. The chef’s kitchen contains Sub-Zero and Jenn-Air appliances among its high-end offerings and also features granite surfaces, a kitchen island and a walk-in butler’s pantry nearby.

Upstairs, a master bedroom with backyard views includes walk-in closets and an updated en-suite bath with a Jacuzzi tub, new cabinets, sinks and skylights. There are three more bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor; there is also a first-floor bedroom suite.

Off the back of the house, a wooden deck with a canopy steps down to the brick patio, which has a pergola, multiple seating areas and ample shade beneath mature trees.

The home has central air, gas heat and cooking, an attached two-car garage and in-ground sprinklers.