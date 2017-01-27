The Miller Beach Surf Club in Miller Place, which for decades operated as a member-owned beach club with celebrity visitors, and more recently served as a popular wedding venue, is for sale. The four-acre property, with a driveway that leads to 200 feet of private beach on the Long Island Sound, has been listed for $1.399 million.

The sale of the property comes after a long legal dispute with the property’s neighbors, who began to complain when the club, formed in the mid 1950s, leased the facility to a private caterer in 2006.

“The Miller Beach Club made various physical modifications to the property, then commenced to operate a catering business while the property remained residentially zoned,” says Linda Margolin, an Islandia-based attorney representing the neighbors, who built a home next to the club in the early 1980s.

Last April, the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court ruled that a decision by the Town of Brookhaven Zoning Board of Appeals, which had allowed the club to expand on the catering that had been allowed by the members of the club — a nonconforming use of the property — was annulled.

In a separate nuisance lawsuit filed by the neighbors, the club members agreed to cease the catering operations, Margolin said.

Frederick Walter, vice president of the surf club, says that after the legal battle, the club members decided that the private club, which currently has about 60 individual owners, was no longer viable.

“When I was a kid, there were 100 people on the beach,” Walter said. “The membership has declined and we don’t have the support to pay for these things. The taxes alone are $30,000 a year.”

Walter says the Zoning Board of Appeals granted the club approval to build a deck, make improvements to a detached garage on the property and remodel the kitchen.

Kyle Markott of Markott Realty Group, who is listing the property, says a purchaser would have to build a new home.

George McBride, the club’s treasurer, recalls members telling stories about how Marilyn Monroe and Paul Newman visited the property.

“There has always been a story that Marilyn Monroe went for a swim off the shore there and couldn’t swim back,” McBride says. “One of our members had to go out and get her. I don’t know how true it is, but I was told that story after I joined.”

Walter says the members voted to sell the property, and that the operator of the catering business has given couples six months notice that the facility is closed.

“It’s a very sad state of how things are today,” Walter says.