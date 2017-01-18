The foundation anchoring this circa-1810 mixed-use structure in Sag Harbor Village is built in part from the ballast stone of whaling ships, its listing agent says. It is listed for $4.5 million.
Ballast stones were used to steady ships at sea. The stone was salvaged and repurposed after a whaling ship ran its course and broke up, says listing agent Hally Dinkel of Brown Harris Stevens Real Estate.
The 1,920-square-foot building on a 0.12-acre lot consists of three ground-level storefronts. Upstairs, there is a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment. The structure contains five original brick fireplaces.
Owner Rocco Liccardi, an artist and painter, became a tenant in the building during the late 1960s and bought the space soon after, says listing agent Hally Dinkel of Brown Harris Stevens Real Estate.
The apartment features beamed ceilings and rustic wood floors throughout, as well as a living room overlooking historic Main Street and a dining room-kitchen. A small staircase steps up to the apartment’s bedroom. A large roof deck runs parallel to Main Street.
A basement with beamed ceilings and brick floors is currently outfitted as private gallery space with a fireplace and a half bath. Two bays in a detached three-car garage have been adapted to become Liccardi’s public gallery space. Private parking is available between the main building and the garage.
