An investor has transformed a 1950 cape in Bellport Village into a modern retreat. It is on the market for $659,000.
The entire interior was remodeled, and the seller installed wood floors, shiplap paneling and sliding doors that open up to a backyard with an in-ground pool. The new kitchen has a tile backsplash and quartz countertops and the home has a thermostat that can be controlled by cellphone.
“It’s in a trendy part of Bellport,” says listing agent Christine Schaeffer of Eileen Green Realty. “This section on New Jersey Avenue has become a hot spot.”
