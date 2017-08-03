New Andersen windows brighten up the throwback wood-paneled trappings of a Leisurama home listed for $825,000 in Montauk’s Culloden Shores community.
“They took away the drop ceiling in the kitchen,” listing agent Constance Tighe of The Corcoran Group says of the two-bedroom, 1 1⁄2 - bath home on a 0.17-acre lot. (She is co-listing with John Taylor.) “The skylight lets a lot of light in the house without the lights on.”
Traditional features like an exterior utilities shed and a Murphy bed room have been preserved in this example of the fully furnished prefabricated homes sold through Macy’s department stores in the mid-1960s.
A living room with cathedral ceilings has a fireplace within a brick wall and exposed wood-beam ceilings. A full hall bathroom and the master bedroom’s en suite half-bath have been updated. When the Murphy bedroom is not in use for hosting guests, it is a den/TV room, Tighe says.
The property includes decking, flower and vegetable gardens and a shady, tree-screened patio. Ownership includes Culloden Beach Association rights.
