Nature views can be found at this two-bedroom, 1.5-bath Leisurama in Montauk’s Culloden Shores community, its listing agent says. The asking price is $865,000.
The 1,000-square-foot house set on a fifth of an acre is next to a pond, says listing agent Joan Hegner of The Corcoran Group.
“It’s a very secluded, very unique, very peaceful location,” she adds.
Traditional Leisurama features have been preserved. There are Midcentury Modern furnishings, a guest room with a Murphy bed, and a living room with cathedral wood-plank ceilings and a brick fireplace, as well as a carport and utilities shed. Recent updates include central air conditioning, new Andersen windows and skylights and a new fireplace chimney.
“They’ve kept the character of the original Leisurama,” Hegner says of the iconic prefabricated homes sold through Macy’s department stores during the 1960s.
The house has a galley kitchen and a dining area with pond views through sliding doors to a small wooden deck. The property includes an outdoor shower.
