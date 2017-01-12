Nature views can be found at this two-bedroom, 1.5-bath Leisurama in Montauk’s Culloden Shores community, its listing agent says. The asking price is $865,000.

The 1,000-square-foot house set on a fifth of an acre is next to a pond, says listing agent Joan Hegner of The Corcoran Group.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s a very secluded, very unique, very peaceful location,” she adds.

Traditional Leisurama features have been preserved. There are Midcentury Modern furnishings, a guest room with a Murphy bed, and a living room with cathedral wood-plank ceilings and a brick fireplace, as well as a carport and utilities shed. Recent updates include central air conditioning, new Andersen windows and skylights and a new fireplace chimney.

“They’ve kept the character of the original Leisurama,” Hegner says of the iconic prefabricated homes sold through Macy’s department stores during the 1960s.

Real EstateThe most expensive houses for sale in Suffolk

The house has a galley kitchen and a dining area with pond views through sliding doors to a small wooden deck. The property includes an outdoor shower.