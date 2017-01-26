This Montauk property listed for $10 million features an expansive modern home designed by architect James D’Auria.

It comes with three buildable lots on three acres.

“Most people calling us about the property are looking for a compound opportunity where they can build a guesthouse compound for family,” says Rylan Jacka, the home’s listing agent at Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s hard to find contiguous properties, especially in Hither Hills.”

Built in 2007, the 4,500-square foot home is set on a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. “The house has really good southern exposure and great entertaining space with big porches. It has a wonderful inside-outside flow,” says Jacka. “You can hear, see, and smell the ocean at this house. And there’s a fantastic second-floor balcony that overlooks the ocean.”

This two-story home includes Brazilian walnut floors as well as stone and wood accents throughout. Jacka notes that there is a lot of natural light throughout the home, which contains five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, two fireplaces and an open plan kitchen and entertaining room. The south-facing rear of the home opens to a large outdoor deck with dining and lounging areas above a 50-foot gunite pool. And there are extensive grounds beyond the deck and pool area. “The entire first floor has access to the outside through glass doors,” says Jacka.