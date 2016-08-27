This 14,000 square-foot Muttontown estate listed for $14.5 million dates back to 1922, when it was designed and constructed for John F. Bermingham, a former mayor of the village.

Today, the home includes a professional recording studio, a home theater and garage space for 13 cars.

“It’s got all of the modern amenities and the old-world charm,” says listing agent Richard Raspantini of HomeSmart Premier Living Realty.

The core of this six-bedroom Colonial with seven full bathrooms and five half-baths was designed and built by architect James W. O’Connor for Bermingham, who made his fortune in coal, Raspantini says.

Two wings were added during an extensive 2004 renovation, when the home’s original wood floors, paneling and moldings were restored as were ornate, carved staircase railings.

The lower level, which includes the red-trimmed home theater, also includes a bar, playroom and gym. Indoor temperatures are controlled by a 55-zone heating system powered by four oil burners.

The flat 7.8-acre property with hedge gardens, old-growth trees, seasonal plantings and a grand circular driveway includes a heated, brick-lined in-ground pool with a pool house containing two bathrooms, a kitchen, and dining space, Raspantini says. The rear and side of the home is lined with a slate patio.

There are also two cottages on the grounds, where living space is situated above five- and four-car garages, respectively. The remaining garage space is found in a four-car garage next to the main home.