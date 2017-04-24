This five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath Amagansett smart home — the first of three East End residences being designed by Manhattan-based Studio Zung architects — abuts the 160-acre Napeague State Park. It is listed for $3.995 million.

The 4,400-square-foot modern barn is trimmed in vertical grain Western Red Cedar siding and set on a 0.8-acre lot. The home recently went into contract, says listing agent Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The idea was for everything to be considered, from the artwork on the walls to the Japanese activated charcoal soap in the bathrooms,” says Studio Zung principal Tommy Zung. “It allows the future residents to be able to move in on Day One.”

Built using “sustainable, passive design” principles, the project, known as “Atelier 216,” uses eco-friendly saline for its swimming pools, native plantings in its landscaping, and 650 square feet of interior gardens. The home includes locally sourced materials and finishes, Jung says.

Five-zone HVAC, audiovisual, lighting, security and solar systems can be monitored and programmed through a tablet or smartphone.

Reclaimed barn beams loom above the foyer and kitchen. The kitchen and dining room have 16-foot gabled ceilings, while the master suite and den have 14-foot ceilings.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The custom kitchen is equipped with customized Thermador appliances, a Carrara marble slab countertop and backsplash. Walnut cabinets are finished with German leather hand pulls and brass hardware. An adjacent patio has an ivy wall enclosure.

Walls of bifold doors in the kitchen and great room open to the in-ground gunite pool and a 2,500-square-foot mahogany deck with an outdoor kitchen, an all-season pool house with a full bath and an outdoor shower. The deck steps down to a fire pit. There is a two-car garage with carport, as well as in-ground sprinklers and a propane generator