Ever since they became aware of this East Hampton property — now listed for $2.475 million — architects Phillip Smith and Douglas Thompson say they knew they wanted to buy it and build a home there if it ever became available. So when it did, they wasted no time.

“We don’t normally build a project to sell. We work primarily just for clients,” says Smith. “But we saw this as a chance for us to express our preferred architectural ideas in a neighborhood we really like a lot.”

Smith says the property itself is the ideal combination of feeling rural but also being close to East Hampton and Amagansett villages. “The site overlooks agricultural reserve fields, which were filled with sunflowers all last summer, and yet it’s within a minute or two of the ocean,” says Smith. “You can hear the surf in the background on many days.”

The more than 3,600-square-foot home is intended to be flexible, with a full living space on the main floor and private spaces on the first and third floors. With a slight rise to the property, there is an entrance to the home through a steel-gated courtyard. On the entry level, there is a home office-guest suite, bathroom and laundry room.

From inside the home, the main floor is reached by a staircase with steel railings and mahogany trim. “The main level kind of floats above the site with 14-foot-high ceilings, a living room, dining room and kitchen, all with expansive views over the farmland, as well as a TV lounge and master bedroom suite. So it’s almost like a very self contained one-floor house just on that one level,” says Smith. The third floor includes another master suite and en-suite guest room.

The interior of the home includes monochromatic kitchen and baths, Corian and Ceaserstone surfaces, frosted glass doors, gray stained oak and Vermont slate floors (with supplementary radiant heat), and blackened steel and mahogany railings.

The kitchen contains custom cabinets, GE Monogram and Miele appliances, as well as a large island with a floor to ceiling glass bay window overlooking the deck and pool. The house has a three zone heating and air conditioning system which, along with the remote controlled pool, is heated by natural gas.

The listing agent is Lisa Jill Levitin of Rosehip Partners Real Estate.