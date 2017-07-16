A recently completed Sag Harbor waterfront home with a deepwater dock, waterfront pool and amenity-rich roof deck is on the market for $5 million.

“It’s the trifecta of what you can get on the water right now,” listing agent Raymond Lord of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says of the four-bedroom, five-bath residence designed by Southampton architect Richard Hirt and built new on 0.61 acres.

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

The view from the deck atop the 2,500-square-foot home includes Noyack Bay sunsets and westerly views over Paynes Creek and past Long Beach. Creature comforts include an outdoor TV, kitchenette with refrigerator, ice-maker and sink, and water and gas hookups.

Poggenpohl cabinetry and imported Greek glass are used throughout the home, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and doors on the water-facing side. The first floor’s open plan opens to the deck and an in-ground saline mirror-edged pool with a built-in spa.

Appliances are concealed by cabinetry in a kitchen that features handle-free, push-to-open cabinets. Elsewhere on the first floor, there is an en-suite bedroom and additional full bath.

Upstairs, there is a master-bedroom suite with westerly water views and an en-suite bedroom with balcony. A third bedroom and the roof deck share a full hall bath.

The property includes 113 feet of direct waterfront. The dock has a 4 1⁄2 -foot draft and can accommodate a 40-foot vessel or larger, Lord says. Bridgehampton-based Marders landscaped portions of the property.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Smart-home systems include four security cameras, a Ring doorbell system, remotely controllable central HVAC and five-zone Sonos sound.