The waves may not be the only crashing sound you hear at this 10,000-square-foot Nissequogue home listed $7.6 million on 3.49 waterfront acres along the Long Island Sound. At this home, the crashing is just as likely to be coming from bowling pins.

A pair of AMF bowling lanes were constructed when the home was built in 2006, and the mini-bowling center comes complete with tenpin trappings such as automatic scoring, house balls and shoes.

“The first owner had five children, so they did it for their children to enjoy their home with their friends,” says listing agent Marianne Koke of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

Recreational opportunities are plentiful in the home, which has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths. A first-floor billiards room with a copper ceiling has a humidor; a second-floor home theater is finished with eight recliner-style chairs.

A courtyard-style driveway with a fountain leads to the heated front steps of the home. The foyer with dual staircases is accented with gold leaf and imported mosaic tile. Meanwhile, a nautical theme prevails in the family room, which has a wood-burning fireplace and boat windows. The moldings and ceilings are sourced from 200-year-old barn wood that was later reassembled to resemble a boat’s bow, Koke says.

The sunken formal living room has a fireplace with a stone mantle and opens to the billiards room and a heated, copper-roofed solarium overlooking the pool. An eat-in kitchen has high-end appliances, a large granite island and a table with window views of the pool and the Sound. There is a formal dining room, and a distressed-pinewood home office has pocket doors for privacy and a fireplace.

Upstairs, a master-bedroom suite includes a balcony and an en-suite bathroom with imported tile, two showers, heated towel bars and a stand-alone tub. All bedrooms have walk-in closets; all but two have a bathroom en suite. A second-story laundry boasts cherry cabinets, granite surfaces and two front-loading machines.

Manicured gardens, large grassy areas and mature trees fill the property, which has a detached four-car garage with two lifts, an in-ground gunite pool, a hot tub, an outdoor pizza oven and a kegerator-equipped cabana bar with bluestone floors and a full bathroom. Bars in the bowling and billiards rooms also have kegerators.

The programmable smart home, powered by the Crestron system, has eight zones of heat, a 32-zone sprinkler and a full house generator. There is radiant heat in the foyer, an arched central hallway, the family room, the kitchen and the master bathroom.