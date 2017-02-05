An East Hampton home designed by noted architect Norman Jaffe is on the market for $17.9 million.
“The house is 30 years old, but it looks like it was finished yesterday,” says Larry Zimmerman of Compass, who is listing the property with Bill Williams.
The four-bedroom home has original cedar walls and ceilings (including a high, sloped ceiling in the open great room) and slate floors in the kitchen.
“Everything in that house is original,” Zimmerman says. “Sadly, some people say it’s a teardown because of the value of the property, but it’s a beautiful Norman Jaffe home.”
The 3-acre property, situated near the ocean, has a pool and tennis court.
