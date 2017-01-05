A contemporary mansion in Lattingtown, designed by renowned architect Norman Jaffe, is on the market for $1.795 million.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has cedar walls and ceilings throughout, including around the indoor pool. A foyer features a floating wood staircase and stone floors, and there are both angled and straight walls of glass.

A bedroom on the first floor has a spiral staircase leading to a loft study, and both the living room and master bedrooms have stone fireplaces. There is a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with an eat-in kitchen.

The home sits on nearly five acres, with a large stone patio.

It is listed with Maria Babaev and Elyse Saltsberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Cedar lines the walls of this indoor pool in a Lattingtown house that is on the market in January 2017 for $1.795 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate