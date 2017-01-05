A contemporary mansion in Lattingtown, designed by renowned architect Norman Jaffe, is on the market for $1.795 million.
The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has cedar walls and ceilings throughout, including around the indoor pool. A foyer features a floating wood staircase and stone floors, and there are both angled and straight walls of glass.
A bedroom on the first floor has a spiral staircase leading to a loft study, and both the living room and master bedrooms have stone fireplaces. There is a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with an eat-in kitchen.
The home sits on nearly five acres, with a large stone patio.
It is listed with Maria Babaev and Elyse Saltsberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.