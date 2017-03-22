The asking price for the North Sea home where Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian filmed their reality TV show has been reduced by $120,000.

Now on the market for $12.75 million, the 8,900-square-foot shingled home on North Sea Harbor has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Water views are plentiful throughout the residence through large windows and glass doors. Principal rooms include a den and a professional-grade, wood-soaked kitchen with an island, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking stove. The first floor features high ceilings and antique oak floors sourced from tobacco farms.

An oversized master bedroom suite includes an en-suite office, an open seating area and a private deck. The en-suite bath is equipped with a fireplace, white marble floors, a Jacuzzi tub, multi-head shower and individual dressing area. For added privacy, each bedroom has a dedicated exit.

The approximately two-acre manicured property boasts a heated 20- by 40-foot heated waterfront pool finished in blue marble dust as well as a teak deck. Beyond the pool is a private, sandy beach, and an 85-foot dock can accommodate up to three vessels along with assorted water sporting gear.

The listing agent is Danielle Lise Desrochers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Kardashian sisters and Kourtney’s then-boyfriend Scott Disick rented the home in 2014 during the filming of E!’s “Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons,” which coincided with the opening of their DASH clothing boutique in Southampton Village. Visitors to the home included matriarch Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardiashian, Kylie and Kendell Jenner.