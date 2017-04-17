Situated near the Northport Village dock, this waterfront cottage dates back to 1930, its listing agent says. The asking price is $625,000.
Two flights of wooden stairs lead down to the one-bedroom, one-bath home, which is located in the hilly outskirts of the village.
“It could be the cutest little honeymoon cottage ever. I picture someone from the city having a getaway,” says listing agent Janet Pushee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. She is co-listing with Bryan Pushee.
On the Northport Harbor-facing side of the home, there is a living/dining room that flows into the kitchen. A full bathroom is located on the street-facing side of the residence. Upstairs, there is a bedroom with a closet and room for a dresser. Hardwood floors are found throughout the cottage, which has gas heat and sewers.
The 0.17-acre parcel includes a rock bulkhead and a shed, which Pushee says, is ideal for winter storage and stashing water sports equipment.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.