Situated near the Northport Village dock, this waterfront cottage dates back to 1930, its listing agent says. The asking price is $625,000.

Two flights of wooden stairs lead down to the one-bedroom, one-bath home, which is located in the hilly outskirts of the village.

“It could be the cutest little honeymoon cottage ever. I picture someone from the city having a getaway,” says listing agent Janet Pushee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. She is co-listing with Bryan Pushee.

On the Northport Harbor-facing side of the home, there is a living/dining room that flows into the kitchen. A full bathroom is located on the street-facing side of the residence. Upstairs, there is a bedroom with a closet and room for a dresser. Hardwood floors are found throughout the cottage, which has gas heat and sewers.

The 0.17-acre parcel includes a rock bulkhead and a shed, which Pushee says, is ideal for winter storage and stashing water sports equipment.

