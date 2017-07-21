An oceanfront Southampton property has hit the market for $150 million, making it the most expensive listing in the Hamptons, according to the real estate website HREO.COM
The Meadow Lane property combines three parcels along the Atlantic Ocean and a bayfront lot that total about 14 acres, including 700 feet of oceanfront.
The property is unique, says listing agent Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, in that it offers three continuous lots that are situated next to one another along the oceanfront.
“You don’t usually find 700 feet of oceanfront,” he says. “So it’s a very special property in that way.”
On the property are five dwellings, Grant says, including a 12,000-square-foot main house with an indoor pool. According to the listing, the property has three private walkways to the ocean and also includes “a tennis court with tennis house, pool and spa with pool house and two golf greens with golf houses.”
The property eclipsed the estate known as “La Dune,” another oceanfront Southampton home that is on the market for a reported $145 million.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.