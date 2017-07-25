THE SCOOP Supervisor Joseph Saladino calls Old Bethpage a quaint community that “enjoys the best of what the Town of Oyster Bay has to offer, including beautiful tree-lined streets, a top-notch school system and nearby commerce.”

Unlike Bethpage, where Cape Cod styles are very common, Old Bethpage features many high-ranches, Colonials, ranches, split-levels and splanches, says Mary Macaluso of Realty Connect USA. Prices, she adds, range from around $450,000 to $750,000 and newly constructed homes can command between $900,000 and $1 million.

“The beauty of Old Bethpage is that there really are no main roads there,” Macaluso says, although the Long Island Expressway and Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway are just outside of the hamlet. “It’s mostly neighborhoods. No stores, really, just one little shopping center. That’s what makes it so attractive.”

Well-known sites in the area include the Old Bethpage Village Restoration, a living history museum portraying 19th century Long Island, and Bethpage State Park, a near-1,500-acre park that sits almost entirely in Old Bethpage and offers five golf courses, hiking and biking trails, playing fields and other amenities. The Greenbelt Trail also passes through Old Bethpage. Additional attractions and open spaces in the area, Saladino says, are Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Borella Field and Haypath Park. The latter features a playground that opened in June 2016 and includes equipment designed for children with disabilities.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are no condos on the market.

SALES PRICES

Between June 1, 2016, and July 18, 2017, there were 51 home sales with a median sale price of $585,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $382,000 and the high was $895,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 61 home sales with a median sale price of $550,000. The price range was $359,000 to $1,049,999.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School; some go to Bethpage High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area4.1 square miles

ZIP code 11804

Population 5,523

Median age 43.6

Median household income $117,600

Median home value $595,000

LIRR to NYC 45 to 56 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Plainview-Old Bethpage

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$763,000

BEATRICE LANE After 67 days on the market, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom high-ranch sold for $4,000 more than its asking price. On the main level of the 1959 house is an eat-in kitchen, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a den. There is also a living room and a formal dining room with sliding glass doors. The master bedroom has a full bathroom. On the lower level is a family room with a fireplace. The 81-by-123-foot property also includes an attached two-car garage and an in-ground pool surrounded by a patio. The taxes are $17,175.

$600,000

MICHAEL DRIVE This three-bedroom split-level sold for $29,000 less than its asking price after 163 days on the market. The 1958 home, with 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a living room and formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors leading out to a deck that overlooks the backyard. A family room and half-bath are on the first level. The 70-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $11,069, also includes a partial basement and attached one-car garage.

$455,000

LOIS LANE Originally listed for $489,000, this four-bedroom high-ranch sold in March after 434 days on the market. The house, built in 1961, includes two full bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck. Sliders in the den on the first level lead to a brick patio. The 80-by-125-foot property also includes an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $16,298.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter, $519,999 This four-bedroom split-level, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, includes a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a den. The 80-by-119-foot property also has an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $18,036. Michelle La Barbera, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes, 631-258-8045

Trade-up, $669,000 This five-bedroom high-ranch, with two full bathrooms, features a living room, a formal dining room, a granite eat-in kitchen and an extended family room. The 105-by-142-foot property also has an attached 2 1⁄2-car garage and a back deck. Taxes: $16,754. Dona Malter, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-972-7444

High-End, $949,900 This five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial, with fireplaces in the living room and den, has an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The 147-by-75-foot property also has a finished basement and 1 1⁄2-car garage. Taxes: $23,131. Robin Bauman and Sandra Dolnansky, Lynda Baker Realty, 516-996-8127, 516-382-4757

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 16

Price range $519,999 to $969,000

Tax range $13,481 to $23,131