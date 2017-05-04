An Old Westbury home has an original section dating back to the 18th century, but has been modernized and expanded over the years. It is on the market for $3.999 million.
“The current owner started renovating it 15 years ago,” says listing agent Andrea Jablow of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates. “Parts of it are very classic and parts of it are very transitional.”
The 8,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house has seven fireplaces, most with original mantels, as well as antique wide-pegged wood floors. The entryway has 30-foot ceilings, and the renovated country kitchen has marble countertops.
The property features a kidney-shaped pool and 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, built in 2005, with an en-suite bedroom, along with a kitchen and living room and sliding doors that lead to an enclosed patio.
“It’s a very complete family compound,” Jablow says.
