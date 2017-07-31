A circa-1878 Garden City brick Victorian listed for $2.35 million is among the oldest homes in the incorporated village, according to historians and its current owner.

The six-bedroom home with three full baths and two half-baths is one of a handful of the community’s surviving “disciple” homes, says owner Emily Ross. Original moldings, millwork and cherrywood floors are among the nods to the home’s history that have been preserved. Another constant has been an original dining room chandelier, which is included in the sale.

“Nobody has ever taken it after they’ve sold the house,” Ross says. “It’s so beautiful. You can see the detail — they don’t make anything like that now.”

The disciple homes were built in the mid-1870s following the completion of 10 larger “apostle” residences; both received their names from students at the St. Mary’s and St. Paul’s schools as a means of differentiating the larger and smaller homes, according to a 2005 Garden City News article by then-Village Historian John Ellis Kordes.

After purchasing the 4,584-square-foot home in 2014, Ross says she restored the floors, opened portions of the floor plan and created a modern-style interior while preserving historic elements. The home’s foyer has original black-and-white marble floors, and the living and dining rooms and study contain original fireplaces.

An updated kitchen, which incorporates a pre-expansion exterior wall into its design, has a pantry, Grohe faucets, a dual-fuel Bertazzoni range and a Wolf refrigerator.

Upstairs, there is a second-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet/dressing room and an updated bathroom with an original claw-foot tub. There is also a junior master suite on the floor. A finished basement includes closets, a recreation room and powder room.

Home systems include five-zone central air, six-zone oil heat and in-ground sprinklers. The manicured 100-by 250-foot parcel has a backyard deck and room to add a pool. An unfinished portion of the detached two-car garage could be improved for entertaining.

The home is listed with Lisa Fedor of Coach Realtors.