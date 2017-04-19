This ranch on Edgemere Drive in Albertson is listed for $848,000 and features four bedrooms and three baths. Amenities include a fireplace, central air conditioning and a full finished basement with a wet bar. “This home is great for its proximity to the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway. Plus, it’s in the Herricks school district,” says listing agent Felice Lisa Adwar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Great Neck.

It is one of several open houses in Albertson this weekend.

FRIDAY

3-7 P.M.

Newly constructed Colonial for $949,000 at 118 Coventry Ave.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SATURDAY

NOON-3 P.M.

Cape for $829,000 at 16 Shafter Ave.

2-4 P.M.

@Newsday

Newly constructed Colonial for $949,000 at 118 Coventry Ave.

High-ranch for $669,000 at 100 Sampson Ave.

SUNDAY

NOON-3 P.M.

Cape for $829,000 at 16 Shafter Ave.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

12:30-2:30 P.M.

Ranch for $848,000 at 19 Edgemere Dr. (featured)

2-4 P.M.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Newly constructed Colonial for $949,000 at 118 Coventry Ave.

3-4 P.M.

Colonial for $1,199,000 at 9 Ashford Place