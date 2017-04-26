This four-bedroom, two-bath renovated raised ranch on Apex Drive in Coram is listed for $389,000. The new beach-tone kitchen is next to an open-concept living area with soaring ceilings. The newly sodded yard spreads out on a flat 0.38-acre lot. “The renovation on this house was just completed last month. It’s in an extremely desirable community in Coram,” says listing agent Denis Murphy of Realty Connect USA.

It is one of several open houses in Coram this weekend.

SATURDAY

11 A.M.-1 P.M.

Condo for $190,000 at 16 Hancock Ct.

Raised-ranch for $269,000 at 149 W. Yaphank Rd.

NOON-1:30 P.M.

High-ranch for $349,999 at 34 Hyde Lane

NOON-2 P.M.

Splanch for $349,000 at 4 Robin Ct.

High-ranch for $364,999 at 47 Wedgewood Dr.

1-3 P.M.

Raised-ranch for $389,000 at 26 Apex Dr. (featured)

SUNDAY

NOON-2 P.M.

Cape for $309,000 at 60 Howe Rd.

Split-level for $320,000 at 34 Crater Lake Dr.