This three-bedroom, two-bath Cape on Kroll Road in East Meadow is listed for $619,000. The home, on a 0.17-acre lot, features new windows, new hardwood floors, a new kitchen, crown molding, a finished basement, and a large backyard deck that the homeowners fashion into an outdoor living room in the summer. “The homeowners were very detail-oriented with this home’s renovation,” says listing agent Karen Richter-Rett of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
It is one of many homes hosting open houses in East Meadow this weekend.
SATURDAY
NOON-2 P.M.
Cape for $405,000 at 567 Maitland St.
1-3 P.M.
Cape for $619,000 at 1723 Kroll Rd.
Expand ranch for $479,000 at 1412 Apple Lane
SUNDAY
11 A.M.-3 P.M.
Ranch for $499,999 at 756 Buchanan Rd.
1-3 P.M.
Colonial for $645,500 at 116 Rita Dr.
Cape for $619,000 at 1723 Kroll Rd.
Condo for $445,000 at 301 Spring Dr.*
Condo for $435,000 at 295 Spring Dr.*
*By appointment only; call 516-236-1053
