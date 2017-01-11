This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 -bath Colonial at 333 Fairway Dr. in Farmingdale on a 98-by-100-foot corner lot is listed for $705,999. The home, built in 2006, features an eat-in-kitchen with Viking appliances and a master suite with his-and-her bathrooms. Amenities include hardwood floors throughout the common areas, a fireplace in the den, central vacuum system and butler’s pantry. “It’s a gorgeous home and turnkey ready,” says listing agent Kionne Williams of Laffey Real Estate in Westbury.
It is one of many homes hosting open houses in Farmingdale this weekend.
SATURDAY
Noon-2 p.m.
Split-level for $515,000 at 145 Intervale Ave.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
Colonial for $705,999 at 333 Fairway Dr. (featured)
1-4 p.m.
Split-level for $399,990 at 156 Washington St.
Expanded Cape for $429,990 at 4 Yale Place
Colonial for $619,990 at 175 Staples St.
SUNDAY
1-3 p.m.
Split-level for $449,000 at 29 Florgate Rd.
Ranch for $449,000 at 1 Taylor Dr.
1-4 p.m.
Split-level for $399,990 at 156 Washington St.
Expanded Cape for $429,990 at 4 Yale Place
High-ranch for $479,990 at 19 Jerome Dr.
