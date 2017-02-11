This original circa 1950 William L. Bottomley brick estate in Oyster Bay Cove is filled with original features that give the sprawling residence a “Mad Men” ambience, says its listing agent. It is listed for $6.5 million.

The nine-bedroom house with six full baths and two half baths is set on two waterfront acres with 221 feet of private beach and a 375-foot deepwater dock.

Except for the kitchen, the interior elements are original to the midcentury design by Bottomley, an architect who gained prominence as a designer of Colonial Revival-style homes in New York and Virginia.

Views of Centre Island and Oyster Bay are plentiful, as are dramatic formal rooms such as a “ballroom-sized living room” containing a circular nook with windows looking toward Oyster Bay and built-in cushioned benches. A library has wide-plank wood floors and wall panels imported from an estate in Scotland, says listing agent Paula Weinstein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Elsewhere on the first floor are a bar, a sunroom and a two-bedroom guest suite — former staff quarters — with a kitchen and living room.

Upstairs, there are two master suites with views of Oyster Bay Cove, Weinstein says. One has a master bath and dressing room, while the other has a master bath. Five more bedrooms, including two en suite ones, are found on that level.

The property includes a heated pool and spa and a detached four-car garage with a one-bedroom guest apartment above. Weinstein says the space was originally used as a chauffeur’s quarters. The residence has a generator.