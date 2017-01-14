This circa-1920 Point Lookout cottage, where Kate Winslet filmed scenes for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce,” features a new eat-in kitchen and an updated full bath among recent improvements. The asking price is $515,000.
Set on a 50-by-80-foot corner lot, the 1,000-square-foot stucco home has gable roofing and red tile trim over the exterior windows.
“The style has been kept intact,” says listing agent Thomas Hug of HUG Real Estate, who added that the residence was re-imagined as a restaurant for the miniseries.
New kitchen appliances were added during an update about two years ago, and the home’s bathroom was refreshed around the same time, Hug says. In addition to the kitchen and bathroom, the single-story home contains a living room, a bedroom, a crawl space and an attic.
The home’s grassy lot has a private driveway and a patio.
Beach rights in the area spanning from Parkside Drive to Mineola Avenue are included with ownership.
