A home in the hamlet of Quiogue that is also being used as an interior design studio is on the market for $1.299 million.

Nancy Ford, who has designed residential and hotel properties for New York City developers, lives in the 1920s home which is legally both a home and a retail location for her business, Terry Ford Interiors.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The residential portion of the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is a reflection of Ford’s design style, which mixes antique and modern furniture and decor.

“I redid the house over the years, but I kept the flavor of the old house,” Ford says.

The home is listed with Jude Lyons of Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty.

Real EstatePeek inside LI's most lavish homes