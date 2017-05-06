A home in the hamlet of Quiogue that is also being used as an interior design studio is on the market for $1.299 million.
Nancy Ford, who has designed residential and hotel properties for New York City developers, lives in the 1920s home which is legally both a home and a retail location for her business, Terry Ford Interiors.
The residential portion of the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is a reflection of Ford’s design style, which mixes antique and modern furniture and decor.
“I redid the house over the years, but I kept the flavor of the old house,” Ford says.
The home is listed with Jude Lyons of Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty.
