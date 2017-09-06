Rachael Ray’s Southampton home, with a white and gray kitchen perfect for entertaining, is on the market for $4.9 million.
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on more than 6 acres of property with a gunite pool, a four-room pool house with a kitchen and separate one-room structure that can be used for a gym or home office. There is the opportunity to build a second home on the property, says listing agent Martha Gundersen of Brown Harris Stevens.
“This is a beautifully done home in an idyllic location surrounded on three sides by golf course,” Gundersen says. “It is a very unusual opportunity to buy a turnkey home, which comes with a separate and single rolling 5-acre property on which you can build a separate residence.”
Comments
