This five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath home in Levittown was recently rebuilt to create an open floor plan inside. It is listed for $599,000.
“They kept the foundation and the framing on the outside. They redid the entire inside,” says listing agent Shahla Golie Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
On the first floor, the living room flows to a den, which continues to an eat-in kitchen with high ceilings, a large center island and a breakfast area. Beyond the kitchen is a formal dining room.
Upstairs, a master bedroom on the corner of the house has a full bath en suite and a skylight.
Wood floors are found throughout the home. There is also a pantry and a laundry room on the first floor.
Situated on a 60-by-125-foot lot, the home has a large driveway and a paver stone walkway to the front door. The backyard has a patio.
