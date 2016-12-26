This five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath home in Levittown was recently rebuilt to create an open floor plan inside. It is listed for $599,000.

“They kept the foundation and the framing on the outside. They redid the entire inside,” says listing agent Shahla Golie Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

On the first floor, the living room flows to a den, which continues to an eat-in kitchen with high ceilings, a large center island and a breakfast area. Beyond the kitchen is a formal dining room.

Upstairs, a master bedroom on the corner of the house has a full bath en suite and a skylight.

Wood floors are found throughout the home. There is also a pantry and a laundry room on the first floor.

Real EstatePeek inside LI's most lavish homes

Situated on a 60-by-125-foot lot, the home has a large driveway and a paver stone walkway to the front door. The backyard has a patio.