When Brooklyn contractor Danny O’Connell first saw this three-bedroom, four-bath property in Westhampton, currently on the market for $899,000, he says it reminded him of home.

“It was May, and South Country Road reminded me of where I come from in Ireland,” says O’Connell, the owner. “I’m from Abbeyfeale, in County Limerick, and I liked the setting. I thought it was really amazing, with the big trees at the back. And you can hear the ocean, even though it’s not ocean side.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

O’Connell immediately set out to renovate the 1978 2,165-square-foot Cape Cod. He laid down white oak floors, updated the kitchen and the bathrooms, and added a reclaimed fireplace to the living room. In addition, he built himself a man cave in the garage space, complete with a wet bar.

The 0.61-acre corner property, which comes with beach rights, also features a heated pool and a hot tub, which makes it well-suited for outdoor relaxing.

One prominent feature he proudly maintains is an old pine tree in the backyard that is known informally as the Gorbachev tree, after former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev. O’Connell says the tree comes with a story. “The woman who previously owned this property was from Germany,” O’Connell says. “The day the Communist Party [of the Soviet Union] fell, in 1991, she planted this pine tree, and it’s beautiful.”

The renovated Cape Cod comeswith a deck, hot tub and a pool. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / Tony Calarco The renovated Cape Cod comeswith a deck, hot tub and a pool. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / Tony Calarco

Although the former owner has since passed away, it was her wish that the tree never be felled, he says.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The property is listed with Ashley Farrell of The Corcoran Group.