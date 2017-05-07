A historic home on Southampton’s Main Street, built around the turn of the 18th century, was recently transformed in a renovation that gave it a luxurious upgrade and retained many historic features. It is on the market for $6.75 million.

The company that renovated the seven-bedroom, 7 1/2-bathroom home, Dunecrest Development, is only the third owner in more than 350 years, says Noel Love of Saunders & Associates, who is co-listing the property with Terry Cohen and Jane Gill.

John Jagger, one of Southampton’s original settlers, held the property’s first deed in 1651, before passing the property down to his son, Jeremiah Jagger, who built the western portion of the house in 1699, says Love. In the early 1800s, the property was sold to the family of Capt. George White, also descended from original settlers, who built the eastern part of the house.

The White family left the home — the only residential address on Main Street — to the Southampton Historical Society in 2007, and Dunecrest purchased it in 2015.

“My client really wanted to hold true to the original house, so they worked with the Southampton Historical Society,” Love says.

As part of the high-end reconstruction, the home was lifted off its foundation to get 10-foot ceilings in the basement, which houses a wine room, gym, media room, sauna and living area with a fireplace, which has stone from the original foundation. The kitchen has 32-foot-high, wood-beamed ceilings and much of the home’s original wood was reused as accent pieces. The walls are made of high-end veneer plaster and the home is lit with sconces and chandeliers, in keeping with the historical character.

On the .81-acre property is a gunite pool and a newly constructed 900-square-foot pool house with a kitchen, bedroom and full bath.