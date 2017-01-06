An investor has completely renovated a Mattituck house, turning what was a plain 1940 structure into a Craftsman-style home. It is on the market for $799,000.
The renovation, designed by Design R Architects, changed the exterior and interior of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, adding a porch, new siding and stone accents. Inside, the kitchen and bathrooms have been redone and a full bathroom was added to the master bedroom. There is also a new gas fireplace.
“This is like a brand-new house,” says listing agent Mary Lentini of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
The house has a new heating and central air system, which can be controlled, along with the lighting and surround sound system, from a cellphone. There is also a full-house generator.
