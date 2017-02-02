This Sag Harbor contemporary, listed for $8.5 million, is owned by restaurateur B. Smith.

Guests who have visited the bayfront home include singer Aretha Franklin, actor Danny Glover, and television celebrity Al Roker, according to the home’s listing agent.

“There have been amazing people that have come to the house at different points,” says Joyce Mullins-Jackson of The Corcoran Group, who is listing the home along with Claudette Dixon. “Actors, singers, politicians, CEOs. They were always there for parties.”

Smith, a former model and author, also filmed some episodes of her nationally syndicated television show “B. Smith With Style” at the house, Mullins-Jackson adds.

The dome-topped house, with a stucco exterior, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 0.78-acre property, at the end of a cul-de-sac, includes about 100-feet of private beach with mooring rights along Sag Harbor Bay. A 600-square-foot mahogany deck overlooks the water, as does an upper-level loft that opens to a deck.

The open floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with a center island and a windowed dining area that has water views.

A catwalk off the second-level den area looks down to the rooms below and leads to an arched wall of glass with doors that open to the deck.

The home also includes a separate pavilion in the backyard, which is currently used as a gym and includes its own deck just off the water. There’s also a detached two-car garage, a garden and a dog run.

Smith and her husband, Dan Gasby, purchased the property in 1993, tore down the original house and built the current 4,000-square-foot structure from the ground up, Mullins-Jackson says. Smith, who has said she has Alzheimer’s disease, previously owned a restaurant in Sag Harbor, as well as three in Manhattan and one in Washington, D.C.