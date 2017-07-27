A restored Roslyn Colonial listed for $999,000 was restored in the late 1990s by Roslyn Landmark Society co-founder Peggy Gerry and includes features dating to 1758, its listing agent says.

Set on 0.57 acres in the Roslyn Historic District — which Gerry and her husband, oral surgeon Dr. Roger Gerry, helped create through their activism — the three-bedroom, 2½-bath Valentine-Losee House was in “terrible, uninhabitable condition,” says listing agent Linda Wohl of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. She is co-listing with Allison George.

“They took it apart and labeled all the historic pieces that were still usable — the beams, the windows, the fireplace stones — that they could retrieve from the house,” Wohl says.

The resulting residence blends updated kitchen and baths, three-zone central HVAC, gas heat and replica wide-plank wood floors with original exposed-beam ceilings, moldings and five fireplaces; the living and dining rooms feature large stone fireplaces.

A galley kitchen with high ceilings and tile floors was built as an extension connecting a detached cooking structure of yesteryear, which is now a breakfast room, to the main house, Wohl says.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite with a separate entrance. Each of the three bedrooms have sloped outer walls with windows. A partially finished lower level includes a cedar closet.

The tree- and bush-lined property includes multiple gardens, decking beneath a gazebo, stone paths and a brick patio. A detached two-car garage, added in the early 2000s, includes a loft that could become an artist’s studio or exercise room, Wohl says.