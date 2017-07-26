House hunting in 1998 drew Ann and Ted Mageau to the same circa-1890 Painted Lady Victorian in East Williston, but for different reasons.

“I fell in love with the house and my husband fell in love with the land,” she says of the four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 -bath home on 0.58 acres now listed for $1.295 million.

Complete with intricate woodworking, five original fireplaces and an original tri-color wraparound porch, the residence offers throwback charm blended with modern amenities like three-zone central HVAC.

“Both my husband and I appreciate the craftsmanship. The floors are magnificent and the moldings are magnificent,” says Ann Mageau of the 2,648-square-foot home.

Parquet floors are found in the home’s parlor, which also has a fireplace; there are banded mahogany floors in the dining and family rooms. Additional parquet floors are found in a second-story library, where there are cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a ladder for accessing built-in bookshelves.

Bathrooms and the kitchen, which overlooks the yard and includes a wood-burning fireplace, have been recently updated. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with a two-person Jacuzzi tub, stained glass window and bidet.

A guest cottage with a full bath and entertaining kitchen is currently used as a playroom, but could be converted into a six-bay garage, says listing agent Sandi Polinsky, owner-broker of Goldilocks Real Estate. Or, it could become a cabana for the adjacent 20-by-40-foot heated in-ground pool.