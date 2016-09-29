Retiring on Long Island: The 16 best places
Great Neck is the best place on Long Island to retire, according to a new study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company based in Manhattan. The company released the results of its second annual study on the Best Places to Retire, which ranks cities with the lowest tax rates, available medical care and the most recreational and social opportunities for older retirees, based on census data indicating recreation centers, retirement centers, and doctors’ offices in a community. These were then divided by the population to see which communities had the greatest totals per 1,000 people represented in the population. Fifteen other Long Island communities made the top 50. Here is a list of Long Island communities and where SmartAsset ranked them nationally.
13. Great Neck(Credit: Newsday/Barbara Alper)
The North Shore village of Great Neck was No. 13 on the list of 251 communities, with a tax rate of 12.7 percent — the same for all towns on Long Island — 0.2 retirement centers, 3.7 recreation centers and 28 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Homes on the market as of press time range from about $80,000 for a studio apartment to nearly $14 million for a six-bedroom waterfront mansion on Manhasset Bay.
18. Manhasset(Credit: Newsday/William Perlman)
Also in northern Nassau County, the hamlet of Manhasset has 2.8 recreation centers and 14.1 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate here as of press time ranges from $199,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to $6.5 million for a three-bedroom ranch home on Manhasset Bay.
25. Woodbury(Credit: Chris Ware)
Another community in northern Nassau, Woodbury has 0.7 recreation centers and 4.8 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate as of press time ranges from $446,000 for a two-bedroom condo to $2.5 million for a newly constructed six-bedroom Colonial.
26. New Hyde Park(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
This village in western Nassau has 0.1 retirement centers, 2.7 recreation centers and 22.7 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate as of press time ranges from $469,000 for a four-bedroom Cape to nearly $1.3 million for a four-bedroom high ranch.
27. Huntington(Credit: Steven Sunshine)
On the North Shore in Suffolk County, Huntington has 0.05 retirement centers, 2.8 recreation centers and 12.7 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Homes here as of press time range from a three-bedroom ranch for $200,000 to $3.15 million for a five-bedroom Colonial with views of Huntington Harbor.
29. Farmingdale(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)
In eastern Nassau, this village has 3.5 recreation centers and 4.8 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Home prices as of press time range from $108,000 for a studio apartment to more than $1 million for a six-bedroom home.
30. Lawrence(Credit: Jim Staubitser)
On the South Shore in western Nassau, this village has 0.2 retirement centers, 1.1 recreation centers and 6.1 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Home prices as of press time range from $79,000 for a studio apartment to nearly $3.5 million for a seven-bedroom Contemporary.
35. Hewlett(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Also in western Nassau, this South Shore hamlet has 1.5 recreation centers and 8.2 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate for sale as of press time ranges from $78,500 for a one-bedroom apartment to nearly $4 million for a five-bedroom Colonial overlooking the water in Hewlett Bay Park.
39. Oyster Bay(Credit: Heather Walsh)
This waterfront hamlet has 0.3 retirement centers, two recreation centers and 2.6 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Homes here as of press time range from $400,000 for a three-bedroom Cape to nearly $3 million for a 3-acre estate.
40. Amityville(Credit: Barry Sloan)
This South Shore village has 0.1 retirement centers, 1.2 recreation centers and 4.8 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate here as of press time has a wide range of prices, from $40,000 for a two-bedroom mobile home to nearly $1.2 million for a five-bedroom home on the Amityville River.
42. Northport(Credit: David L. Pokress)
This village on the North Shore of Suffolk has 2.4 recreation centers and 4.8 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Homes here as of press time range in price from $310,000 for a three-bedroom ranch to $3.95 million for a nine-acre estate on the Sunken Meadow Inlet.
45. Port Jefferson(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
This North Shore village in Suffolk has one recreation center and 10.7 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate as of press time ranges from $125,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1.1 million for a five-bedroom Contemporary.
46. Port Washington(Credit: Ivy Neal)
This hamlet on Manhasset Bay in northern Nassau has 0.1 retirement centers, 2.2 recreation centers and 3.3 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate prices as of press time range from $25,000 for a two-bedroom houseboat to $2.8 million for a three-bedroom luxury condo.
48. Smithtown(Credit: Newsday File/Randee Daddona)
This central Suffolk town has 0.1 retirement centers, 0.9 recreation centers and 6 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Home prices here as of press time range from $80,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1.379 million for a four-bedroom Colonial.
49. Plainview(Credit: Barry Sloan)
This hamlet near the North Shore in Nassau has 0.1 retirement centers, 0.7 recreation centers and five doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Home prices as of press time range from nearly $380,000 for a two-bedroom condo to $1.199 million for a five-bedroom Colonial.
50. Albertson(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
This hamlet close to Nassau County’s North Shore has 1.2 recreation centers and 6.4 doctors’ offices per 1,000 people. Real estate prices as of press time range from $499,000 for a three-bedroom Colonial to $1.248 million for a five-bedroom Contemporary.
