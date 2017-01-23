This 39-acre Riverhead farm property includes a three-bedroom, 2.5-bath farmhouse and fields formerly used for potato farming. The asking price is $1.962 million.
The property is located in the heart of Riverhead farm country and surrounded by agricultural reserve land on Northville Turnpike, says listing agent Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The parcel includes two 11,000 square-foot barns.
“The fact that you have a two-acre piece that is residential-agricultural, it would be a perfect place to do some sort of brewery,” says Brennan, who is co-listing with Ronald White.
Built in 1967, the farmhouse with a covered front porch is set on about two acres and has central air conditioning. A rustic living room features a brick fireplace and exposed wood ceiling beams.
A subsequent owner looking to update the farmhouse could add a full second floor and raise the first-floor ceiling height, Brennan says.
Across Northville Turnpike and to the north, an undeveloped 24.4-acre parcel, also listed with Brennan and White for $952,000, is available. It includes a two-acre residential plot in addition to agricultural reserve land.
