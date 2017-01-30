A new contemporary home in Sag Harbor designed by Manhattan-based firm P&T Interiors and published in leading decor magazines is on the market for $2.5 million.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which overlooks Lily Pond, has high ceilings, walls of glass and an open eat-in kitchen with black subway tile. The living room has a two-sided, indoor-outdoor fireplace, a TV that retracts into the floor and a sculptural bird light fixture. There are two master suites, one of which overlooks the gardens and the other overlooking the heated gunite pool. There is also a wine cellar.
The home has been featured in publications such as Elle Decor and Marie Claire.
It is available fully furnished, says listing agent Robert Canberg of Nest Seekers International.
