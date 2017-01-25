This 6,800-square-foot Contemporary shingle-style residence in Sagaponack is tailor-made for entertaining, its listing agents say. It is on the market for $10.595 million.
Designed by La Florita architects and built in 2006, the heart of the five-bedroom, six-bath pad is a great room with views of a heated pool and the neighboring Babinski Agricultural Reserve through large bay windows. The space also boasts a wet bar, pool table and a porch with push-button controlled retractable screens.
A lower-level media room with a 100-foot screen and surround-sound system features a fireplace, wine cooler, refrigerator, bathroom and office.
Four of the home’s bedrooms are found on the first floor. Three have full en-suite bathrooms. Upstairs, an eastern master bedroom wing has pool and reserve views, access to a second-floor deck and an en-suite full bathroom with an indoor Jacuzzi tub. An office with a large mahogany door also has pool views.
The eat-in kitchen has mahogany hidden cabinets, Italian marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and KitchenAid stove and microwave.
Outside, the 20-by-40-foot heated, sculpted pool has a waterfall, and there is a Jacuzzi with room for eight. The 1.57-acre property has room to add a tennis court.
The listing agents are Matthew Breitenbach, Kevin Geddie and Neil Bersin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
