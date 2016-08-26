You can slice a golf ball at this Sands Point home — as well as the home’s price: With its tee box on the roof and putting green in the backyard, the house is now on the market for $29 million, a $9 million reduction.
“That’s what we thought it should be on the market for, and he listened,” says Jason Friedman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage of the owner, who built the 15,000-square-foot home in 2014 with even more amenities, including a golf simulator, indoor basketball court and swimming pool, spa, sauna and steam room.
Entertainers, athletes and Wall Street financiers have shown interest in the home and some have made offers since it was first listed more than a year ago for $38 million, says Shawn Elliott of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates. He is now marketing the home with Friedman and Friedman’s mother, Sarah Friedman. After a month off the market, the 3.71-acre property was put back on Friday, Aug. 26, with its new price and listing agents.
The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom, four-half-bath home contains soaring walls of windows that face Long Island Sound and a private beach.
The buyer also will receive a housekeeper, chef and driver for one year, according to Elliott’s listing.
