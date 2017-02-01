The listing agent for this newly constructed Seaford Colonial, listed for $979,000, says that the “back of the house is just as beautiful as the front.”

In fact, the back of the house, which includes a full-length porch with French doors and a covered second-level private terrace, looks like it could be the front.

Instead, the back decks overlook the wide-set canal that the property sits on. And with marshes on the opposite side of the canal, “nobody can ever build across the water so it will always be this gorgeous, natural view,” says Christine Sparacino of Sparrow Realty of New York.

The four-bedroom home, with hardwood floors throughout, is 3,200 square feet. It features open living space that includes a den with a gas fireplace, an eat-in granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wall of windows, a living room with tray ceilings and a formal dining room.

In addition to French doors that open to a private deck with water views, the master bedroom features two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks and Herringbone flooring. Three additional bedrooms are situated on the second floor, along with one of the home’s three full bathrooms.

The 55-by-123-foot property, which includes an attached two-car garage, offers 55 feet of bulkhead. The taxes are $14,485.