This five-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bath Smithtown home is set on a 0.78-acre horse property with a barn, two turnouts and a wide driveway for trailers and trucks. The asking price is $649,900.

The original portion of the home is a three-bedroom ranch that was constructed in 1968, says listing agent Peter Demidovich of Realty Connect USA. Today, the residence includes a living room with a bay window and wood-burning stove and a family room with a skylight.

A recently updated kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island with a built-in table. Off the kitchen, there is a formal dining room and a hallway to the first-floor master suite, which includes a new en suite bath with a multi-head waterfall shower and a walk-in closet.

A half-bath on the first floor was also updated. Three more bedrooms and a full bath are found in a second-floor extension. There is a separate entrance on one side of the home; with proper permits, the space could become an in-law’s suite or an office.

The partially finished basement has a separate entrance and includes a workshop and a game room with a pool table. The architectural roof and a Peerless boiler with a Riello burner are recent additions, as are Andersen windows and new carpets.

There is a screened porch and a Trex deck on the back of the house, which steps down to a flat yard with a cement patio. The property has a two-zone sprinkler system. With the horse barn, Smithtown code allows up to two horses or ponies to live on the property.