This wood-shingled Southampton home, listed for $940,000, was the original carriage house on the estate of famed architect Grosvenor Atterbury, says the home’s listing agent.
“This was the stable of the original house,” says Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It was like a little community that he created. He had his main house there, a studio and a couple of homes he built for friends. Some of the old structures are still there, but not many are left.”
The three-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom carriage house, Keszler says, was constructed in the early 1900s and still includes the original hardwood floors, wood-beamed ceilings and barn doors. The main level, with 13-foot ceilings, includes an open layout with a living room, kitchen and dining room. Off the kitchen’s nook area is a row of windows and glass doors that open to a terrace in the back of the one-acre property, which includes an in-ground pool.
The 3,300-square-foot, two-story home is situated in a waterfront community and offers water access to Shinnecock Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Keszler says.
