Sharpen your short game atop “Summer House,” a 16,000-square-foot Southampton Village mansion with a rooftop putting green listed for $34.95 million.

Located in Kean Development’s Olde Towne estate community, the home has nine en-suite bedrooms — including first and second-floor master suites — and 10 full baths and three half-baths.

A courtyard driveway with a porte-cochere leads to the front door; inside, a vaulted great room includes a living room, formal dining room and library. The kitchen borders a family room and includes a butler’s pantry and breakfast room.

The home includes an elevator, six fireplaces, a loggia with retractable automatic screens and an attached two-car garage.

The lower level includes a home theater, gym, basketball court and full bath, as well as an entertainment lounge with a full bar. There is also a spa, sauna, steam room, massage room and juice bar. A guest suite includes a kitchenette, sitting room, two en-suite bedrooms and an outdoor terrace.

Landscaped grounds include a privet hedge, multiple terraces and a sunken, walled fire pit with seating. A 60-by-30-foot gunite pool is next to a canopied pool house with a lounge, kitchenette, two full baths and a changing room. There is also a spa, sunken Deco turf tennis court and an additional detached three-car garage.

Neighboring homes include Tower House, an 11,500-square-foot estate with 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths and three half-baths that sold last winter after being listed for $29.9 million. Twin Peaks, a 15,500-square-foot home on four acres with 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths and three half-baths, is currently on the market for $39.5 million.

The “Summer House” listing is represented by Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Tim Davis and Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group and Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty.