This recently renovated home with Clearwater Beach and marina rights sits on a corner lot in the Springs section of East Hampton, home to the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, where artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner once lived and worked. The house is listed for $950,000.

The house is 2,400 square feet and sits on more than a half acre.

The first floor features a living room that opens into a dining room, which is next to the kitchen. There is also a junior master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and glass-enclosed sunroom overlooking the pool and backyard. Owner Mark Edwards notes there is an “open feeling from when you walk in through the front door, being able to see the backyard and pool.”

The second floor has newly installed cedar beams in the hallway and master bedroom, as well as a new skylight in the master, which also includes an en-suite bath. There are two more bedrooms on the second floor that share a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom with a claw-foot tub.

The outside also features a hot tub, as well as an outdoor shower. The attached two-car garage is bright, clean and heated, according to listing agent Amy Forst of Town & Country Real Estate of the East End.

Several renovations were made to the home in 2015, including a kitchen upgrade with new appliances, cabinets, sink and light fixtures. Granite countertops and a peninsula for casual dining were also added. All three bathrooms were renovated, and the home’s wood floors were refinished.

Forst describes the style of the home as having a “traditional exterior with a modern touch throughout the interior, expressed with the light fixtures and clean lines throughout. The palate of the interior is a natural tone of grays and browns.”