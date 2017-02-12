Mother Nature can put on a show of her own when seen from the home theater of this 6,674-square-foot Upper Brookville manse, which has large windows and views of the property and Cold Spring Harbor, says its listing agent. The home is listed for $1.998 million.

The five-bedroom home with five full baths and two half baths has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and water views from the theater, family room and the master bedroom suite, says listing agent Anu Shukla of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast. She is co-listing with Geeta Shukla.

From the driveway, a brick path that spans a man-made pond with fountains leads to the front door, which opens to a foyer. An open layout with high ceilings includes formal living and dining rooms, the theater, an office, guest room and 1.5 baths. The family room and eat-in kitchen have radiant heated floors.

A staircase from the family room leads to the master bedroom suite with an elevated bed, two walk-in closets and a master bath with a Jacuzzi tub overlooking the harbor. The second floor has four more bedrooms and two full baths, along with views of the main level below from a hallway.

The full, finished ground-level basement has a party/dance room, a personal music room for a DJ, a bar, a full kitchen, bathrooms and a guest room, Shukla says.

A Control 4 home automation system allows the owner to program lights, central air conditioning, seven-zone heat, security and video surveillance through one system. The home has a three-car attached garage and in-ground sprinklers.